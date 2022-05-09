Nokia makes US cybersecurity push

Finnish vendor Nokia made a major cybersecurity play in the US, launching an end-to-end laboratory to research and test new solutions, and identify potential network threats.

Nokia stated the cybersecurity lab was its first in the US and will be used to test its own and partner products against real world attack scenarios

Dubbed the Advanced Security Testing and Research (ASTaR) lab, Nokia explained work done at the facility would go beyond looking at individual network elements with a focus on the larger context of network use and abuse scenarios.

The vendor explained a major reason behind its launch was 5G and how networks were evolving, meaning there were more avenues of attack. These were open to hackers, government and corporate espionage due to many types of interworking endpoints, open-source software and use of the technology in various industries.

Nishant Batra, chief strategy and technology officer at Nokia, said 5G will enable countless new services for consumers, governments and businesses “and the industry must be hyper-vigilant in ensuring these 5G ecosystems are secure.”

“Nokia will be the first to inaugurate a lab in the US with the singular mission of identifying and preventing cybersecurity attacks”.

The lab will further serve as a central hub for cybersecurity knowledge to be shared across Nokia and with operator, enterprise and government customers. It will be staffed by US-based cybersecurity specialists, located on the Nokia Dallas campus.