Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Home

Nokia lines up 170 job cuts from Finnish sites

09 JUN 2017

Nokia announced it will cut 170 jobs from its domestic Finland operations, some 30 fewer than it originally predicted, following negotiations over the lay-offs.

In a statement issued in Finnish, Nokia revealed it entered talks over the job cuts in early May and completed the discussions today (9 June). The negotiations: “concerned the major part of Nokia’s business operations and support functions in the online business” at sites throughout Finland.

The bulk of the job cuts (75 per cent) will come from Nokia’s Espoo headquarters. The nature of the translated statement means it is unclear if Nokia’s Oulu plant is included or not: in one part the vendor says the discussions excluded the facility; in another that the remainder of the job cuts will be spread between plants in Oulu and Tampere.

What is clear is the majority of the cuts will be completed by end-2017. The vendor is offering aid to staff affected by the decision, including opening the door to any available positions which arise through the remainder of the year, and re-training to enable staff to find alternative roles with other companies.

Nokia’s Finland workforce stands at 6,100 in total, Reuters reported.

The vendor is scaling back the workforce in its home market as part of a broader global restructure of its operations following Nokia’s acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent in 2016. At the time, Nokia said it aimed to benefit from cost savings of €1.2 billion in the form of synergies during 2018.

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

