Nokia licensee expands affordable line

HMD Global unveiled its latest trio of Nokia smartphones designed to woo the low- to mid-tier segment of the market, as the manufacturer’s CEO Florian Seiche outlined an ambition to push deeper into the services segment.

The company announced three additions to its Nokia C-Series: the Nokia C21, C21 Plus and C2 2nd edition. All three are expected to retail for below €120 and are being promoted on long battery life and build durability of the devices.

Its highest-end new model, the C21 Plus comes in two day and three-day battery variants at 4,000mAh and 5,050mAh respectively. The device has a 6.5-inch screen, 13MP dual camera and octa-core processor.

The standard C21 has the same size screen as the higher-spec model but has a 8MP main camera and 3,000mAh battery. It will retail for €99, compared to €119 for the Plus version.

Its third smartphone release, the Nokia C2 2nd Edition, is promoted on its toughness with the manufacturer noting it has been “rigorously tested to ensure it meets high durability standards”. The handset sports a 5.7-inch display, 2,400mAh removable battery and 5MP main camera, and will be pitched at €79.

All three will be available in selected markets within the next two months.

Alongside the phones, HMD Global launched Nokia Go Earbuds2+ and fresh set of Nokia Headphones, available in both wired and wireless options.

Speaking at the launch of the devices, Seiche hailed the latest range and highlighted a goal to further develop its range of services going forward. He also outlined a plan to found a specific division in the company focused on the business area.

Among the services offered by the company include secure financing for handsets and a range of enterprise-focused products.