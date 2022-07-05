 Nokia lays 5G on Ice - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia lays 5G on Ice

05 JUL 2022

Nokia won a five-year deal to upgrade and expand the 5G RAN of Ice Norway, building on an existing relationship with the mobile operator.

In a statement, the Finnish vendor explained deployment is already in progress and will continue until 2026. Nokia noted about 3,200 base stations will be modernised and 3,900 additional sites are to be deployed.

Ice CEO Eivind Helgaker stated Nokia “has been our technology partner from the very beginning and through active competition they have again convinced us that they are still the right choice”.

The operator claims more than 700,000 customers and stated its 4G/5G network covers 95 per cent of the population in Norway.

Industry group Lyse completed an acquisition of Ice in March 2022.

Lyse indicated Ice and its fibre broadband provider Altibox are in a position to add new services to their fixed and mobile offer, such as 5G fixed wireless access.

Growing share
Norwegian telecoms regulator Nkom placed Ice’s mobile market share at 12.1 per cent by end-2021, compared with 11.7 per cent in 2020.

Telenor Norway’s share amounted to 43.9 per cent and Telia Norway 34.7 per cent.

In terms of fixed and mobile revenue, Ice accounted for 5.3 per cent of the market in 2021, while Altibox was the third-largest group with a 10.7 per cent share.

Telenor Norway and Telia Norway were the largest on 45.2 per cent and 23.3 per cent, respectively.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Nokia, Elisa claim new 5G speed record

Nokia y Elisa exhiben nuevo récord de velocidad en 5G

Nokia hot on cooling following Innventure pact

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association