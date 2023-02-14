 Nokia, Kyndryl extend private wireless tie-up - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC23 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia, Kyndryl extend private wireless tie-up

14 FEB 2023

Nokia struck an agreement with IT infrastructure company Kyndryl to extend a private 5G agreement by a further three years, while announcing plans to launch a joint laboratory to develop edge computing and connectivity services.

In a joint statement, the companies indicated the success of an agreement struck in February 2022 had led to an extension and they were now expanding the scope of the partnership to speed deployment of LTE, 5G and Industry 4.0 products.

The pair said they had completed more than 100 engagements with global enterprises across 24 countries covering advisory to full implementation.

Around 90 per cent of the companies operate in the industrial manufacturing sector in fields including petrochemicals, timber and utility/energy providers.

One major implementation was at a Dow Chemical plant in the US, where a private network was deployed to boost staff safety, provide remote audio and video services, and offer real-time processing.

Chris Johnson, head of Nokia’s global enterprise business, said the companies will now target “more enterprise customers across multiple industries”.

The pair’s plans for a joint innovation laboratory in the US in conjunction with cybersecurity player Palo Alto Networks involve developing IT convergence products, edge computing services and wireless network connectivity.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Nokia to open India lab in digital push

Nokia upbeat on 2023 after strong year-end

Nokia encara 2023 con optimismo tras un buen final de año
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association