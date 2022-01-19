 Nokia is GO with new 5G contract in Malta - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia is GO with new 5G contract in Malta

19 JAN 2022

Nokia unveiled its second 5G contract win of 2022, a seven-year RAN deal with GO Malta which builds on a 15-year relationship between the pair.

The Finland-based vendor boasted it will be the Maltese mobile operator’s sole strategic partner for the 5G network, which will be based on the Nokia AirScale RAN portfolio.

Nokia stated it had worked with GO Malta since the operator introduced 3G services in 2007.

GO Malta highlighted plans to invest €16 million in its 5G network and is targeting nationwide coverage by the end of 2023.

It has already started to sell 5G services to post-paid customers in some areas.

GO Malta is majority-owned by Tunisie Telecom and competes with Epic Communications (previously Vodafone Malta) and Melita in the area of fixed and mobile services.

Head of steam
For Nokia, the Maltese deal closely follows an extension of a partnership with Tele2 to deploy 5G RAN in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in a long-term deal.

Also this year, WindTre in Italy selected Nokia to deploy a high‑performance optical backbone to support line rates of up to 600Gb/s.

Nokia recently predicted it would exceed its financial guidance for 2021: it is due to release official figures on 3 February.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

US operators stand by C-Band launches

APT completes dual-band SA data call

Ericsson sues Apple again over mobile patents

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association