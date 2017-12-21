English
Home

Nokia, Huawei ink patent deal

21 DEC 2017

Nokia signed a patent licence agreement with Chinese vendor Huawei, although few details of the multi-year deal were revealed.

“Huawei is one of China’s largest companies and is among the world’s leading smartphone manufacturers and we are delighted to welcome them to our family of patent licensees,” Maria Varsellona, chief legal officer at Nokia, said.

Nokia said it expects revenue for the agreement will begin to be recognised in the current calendar quarter, including an element of catch-up revenue.

The Finland-based infrastructure vendor made good progress monetising its intellectual property assets in recent months. With the company’s core business pressured, patent licensing is particularly useful in boosting its profitability.

Deals have recently been signed with Apple, Xiaomi and LG Electronics.

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

