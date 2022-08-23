Nokia hails security boost for next-gen SIM play

Nokia indicated software targeted at operators and enterprises compatible with next generation SIMs gained security accreditation from the GSMA, which the vendor stated will boost confidence in the service.

The Finland-based supplier stated the GSMA Security Accreditation Scheme covers its iSIM Secure Connect in a software-as-as-service (SaaS) delivery model.

Nokia’s service enables management of IoT and consumer subscriptions on devices compatible with eSIM and iSIM. Both are replacements for traditional subscriber modules, capable of being provisioned remotely and supporting multiple profiles.

Mark Bunn, SVP for cloud and network services at Nokia, explained achieving GSMA certification “validates the strength and effectiveness of Nokia’s SaaS information security management system (ISMS)”.

Nokia now intends to now pursue additional certifications for its other SaaS services.

Since November 2021, Nokia introduced seven services in this field, including iSIM Secure Connect, NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome, Nokia Home Device Management, and Nokia AVA NWDAF.