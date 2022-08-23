 Nokia hails security boost for next-gen SIM play - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia hails security boost for next-gen SIM play

23 AUG 2022

Nokia indicated software targeted at operators and enterprises compatible with next generation SIMs gained security accreditation from the GSMA, which the vendor stated will boost confidence in the service.

The Finland-based supplier stated the GSMA Security Accreditation Scheme covers its iSIM Secure Connect in a software-as-as-service (SaaS) delivery model.

Nokia’s service enables management of IoT and consumer subscriptions on devices compatible with eSIM and iSIM. Both are replacements for traditional subscriber modules, capable of being provisioned remotely and supporting multiple profiles.

Mark Bunn, SVP for cloud and network services at Nokia, explained achieving GSMA certification “validates the strength and effectiveness of Nokia’s SaaS information security management system (ISMS)”.

Nokia now intends to now pursue additional certifications for its other SaaS services.

Since November 2021, Nokia introduced seven services in this field, including iSIM Secure Connect, NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome, Nokia Home Device Management, and Nokia AVA NWDAF.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Safaricom eyes enterprise boost after slicing trial

OnePlus targets Nokia over German patent ban

BT, Nokia claim 4 CA first in Europe

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association