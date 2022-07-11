 Nokia hails RAN progress as AT&T Mexico signs-up - Mobile World Live
Home

Nokia hails RAN progress as AT&T Mexico signs-up

11 JUL 2022

Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia (pictured), hinted traction for traditional radio equipment was not waning in the face of growing open RAN deployments, revealing AT&T Mexico as the 35th new customer signed up by the vendor since 2019.

In a Twitter post, Uitto also explained a total of 61 existing customers had expanded their use of Nokia RAN equipment over the same period and highlighted the fact the vendor is also a supplier to AT&T in the US.

Uitto was responding to a deal to provide Nokia’s 5G AirScale RAN equipment for AT&T Mexico’s 5G Innovation Lab, one of a number of facilities the US-based operator runs exploring next-generation use cases and technologies.

In a statement, Nokia noted its deal with AT&T Mexico also involved providing “connectivity for 3G and 4G” services on the same RAN hardware: Uitto commented this will act as a base for the “operator’s 5G evolution”.

Nokia cited joint research conducted with analyst company Omdia indicating a potential $730 billion-worth of “social and economic output” benefits from 5G deployments in Mexico.

And in a blog last month Pau Castells, head of economic analysis at GSMA Intelligence, noted its research pointed to a willingness among consumers in Latin America as whole to pay more for 5G services, but questioned if this would be sufficient to justify heavy investment in the technology.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

