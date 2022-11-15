 Nokia, GlobalData warn of SA 5G security risks - Mobile World Live
Home

Nokia, GlobalData warn of SA 5G security risks

15 NOV 2022
data breaches

Research by GlobalData commissioned by Nokia found some operators believed deployments of standalone (SA) 5G could lead to an increase in security risks, as disaggregated networks open fresh attack opportunities for hackers.

About 75 per cent of the 50 global operators surveyed earlier this year stated their networks had experienced up to six security breaches in the preceding 12 months.

Nokia and GlobalData stated the research showed a need for an increased focus on protecting enterprises’ mission-critical assets as operators employ SA 5G to provide new services and applications.

Vishal Sahay, head of managed security services, cloud and cognitive services at Nokia, noted the “substantial changes taking place in the 5G” sector reinforced the need for operators and enterprises to strengthen their security capabilities.

Some 56 per cent of operators surveyed cited a need to substantially improve capabilities against telecom-specific attacks. A further 68 per cent identified ransomware as an area of concern.

Respondents reported their software security tools were fragmented and too slow to prevent or halt threats.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

