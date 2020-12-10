 Nokia flexes Indian enterprise credentials - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Nokia flexes Indian enterprise credentials

10 DEC 2020

Nokia boosted a partnership with Vodafone Idea’s enterprise division Vi Business, a move the vendor stated would provide a boost to Indian companies across a range of verticals when integrating technology into their operations.

In a statement, Nokia said the deal adds to a partnership with Vi Business covering SD-WAN services struck in 2019. The latest agreement expands this to providing differentiated propositions in areas including fixed wireless access (FWA), private wireless and gigabit passive optical networks.

Nokia explained Indian enterprises across different verticals are leveraging technology advancements in line with changing workforce conditions. In particular, it highlighted a demand for automation, IoT and cloud, which it believes will all help enterprises transform to meet the dynamic demands of the new digital economy.

Abhijit Kishore, chief business officer at Vodafone Idea, said the association with Nokia would combine “the strengths of both companies” to deliver new services to enterprises, opening more opportunities for collaboration.

Nokia added it now had partnered with 220 large enterprise customers worldwide, as well as an extensive ecosystem of key vertical partners.

Nitin Dahiya, head of customer team for Vodafone Idea at Nokia, said the collaboration would enable the operator to use virtualisation and cloudification to “enhance efficiency in a secure manner”.

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

