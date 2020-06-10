 Nokia flags operator 5G consulting opportunity - Mobile World Live
Home

Nokia flags operator 5G consulting opportunity

10 JUN 2020

Nokia tipped 5G strategic planning as an operator opportunity, after a survey of more than 1,000 IT decision makers in the UK and US found more than half sought guidance on deploying the technology.

In a report, Nokia marketing VP Josh Aroner said the Covid-19 (coronavirus) health crisis had led to an acceleration in long-term 5G planning by businesses, with a focus on digitalisation, automation and analytics.

“There is a clear call to action for CSPs to invest in vertical expertise and guide their enterprise customers with more 5G education”, he explained.

The research involved executives in the energy; manufacturing; government and public safety; automotive; and transportation industries.

Nearly half of respondents (47 per cent) said their organisations have started planning for 5G, but 30 per cent stated a desire to better understand the value of the technology before developing a strategy.

Other results revealed 65 per cent were familiar with 5G, 34 per cent are currently using it and are “highly satisfied”, and 54 per cent are waiting for more widespread availability.

Video was cited as top use case, with 83 per cent labelling it “compelling”, followed by remote-controlled machinery (77 per cent) and connected cars (73 per cent).

SME’s, though, rated fixed wireless access as their main use case, with 73 per cent expressing strong interest if cost and performance could match wired broadband services.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

