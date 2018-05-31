English
Home

Nokia completes health sale, forms tech committee

31 MAY 2018

Nokia finalised the sale of its Digital Health unit, changed the head of its Technologies division, and formed a committee charged with assessing the impact of disruptive technology, as it continues efforts to refocus the business.

In one of a cluster of announcements released following Nokia’s AGM, the company said the sale of Nokia Digital Health to Eric Carreel, founder of Withings, for an undisclosed sum, first announced in early May, had completed.

The sale is part of an effort to focus Nokia Technologies on B2B and licencing activities and move away from consumer-facing propositions.

Following the deal, Nokia Technologies president Gregory Lee – who’s remit included the health division – left his role, with Nokia’s chief legal officer, Maria Varsellona, adding it to her existing remit.

Lee also represented Nokia on the board of HMD Global, which licenses the Nokia brand for mobile devices, a responsibility now passed to Nokia chief marketing officer Barry French.

Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri (pictured) praised Lee for making a “bold decision” to refocus his division on licencing after making “a clear-eyed assessment of our consumer business and incubation activities”.

Technology Committee
Nokia also formed a Technology Committee made up of board members at the company.

Its remit includes: reviewing Nokia’s approach to new innovations; assessing disruptive threats or opportunities; high-level R&D decisions; and reviewing its “technologic competitiveness” and strategic initiatives.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

