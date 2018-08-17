English
HomeAsiaNews

Nokia, China Mobile complete single user 5G test

17 AUG 2018

China Mobile, the world’s largest operator, and Finland-based Nokia claimed a 5G first after completing a single user downlink test using a third-party device.

In a joint statement the companies said they achieved a peak data rate of 1.4GB/s in the trial, which conformed with 3GPP-compliant 5G New Radio (NR) specifications and used a device from Prisma Telecom Testing.

Nokia provided 5G NR massive MIMO equipment and 3GPP-compliant software on a 5G base station.

Yuhong Huang, deputy GM of China Mobile Research Institute, said: “We’re satisfied with the test result. In the future, we’ll work closely with our domestic and international partners, [for example] Nokia, to accelerate the commercial deployment of 5G and ensure the technology will be widely used in the industries.”

Enrico Bendinelli, chairman of Prisma Telecom Testing said: “With our capabilities in 5G, we’re confident we can provide fast, efficient wireless network access tests to the CSPs [communications service providers] and the equipment vendors to accelerate the deployment of 5G and equipment verification.”

Rival Ericsson last month completed a 5G data call on Australian operator Telstra’s network, using 3GPP non-standalone specifications.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

