 Nokia chief makes ethics call, pauses Russia shipments - Mobile World Live
HomeMWCB 22 News

Nokia chief makes ethics call, pauses Russia shipments

01 MAR 2022

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark (pictured) emphasised a need for businesses to act ethically as he revealed the vendor had put shipments to customers in Russia on hold following international sanctions.

During a keynote centred on sustainability, the executive emphasised the need for companies to always “do the right thing”, highlighting the need to maintain ethical values numerous times during the presentation.

Responding to a question on reports it had suspended shipments to Russia due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, he said: “It is part of doing the right thing, we always need to ensure we always respect human rights and international law … this is part of corporate social responsibility.”

“We want to position ourself as a trusted partner for our customers and for anyone who wants to buy our solutions, and we understand the safety, reliability and security of the vendors and sustainability contribution of the vendor all increasing a lot in importance.”

Referencing the war, which has been condemned several times by industry leaders during the event, Lundmark said: “World leaders should really be focused on innovations and sitting down together creating a system to slash emissions instead of being in war games with each other”.

Earlier today several news outlets including Reuters reported Nokia and Ericsson had stopped shipments to Russia following international sanctions prompted by the nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...



