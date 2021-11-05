 Nokia CEO calls for spectrum cooperation
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia CEO warns Europe to step up

05 NOV 2021
Nokia

Nokia CEO and president Pekka Lundmark appeared on CNBC during the COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference, sharing insight on sustainability and spectrum coordination, and why Europe needs to up its game in these areas.

Europe is “quite advanced in climate action but we are behind in digitalisation,” Lundmark said, adding the two go hand-in-hand. “There is no green without digital,” he said. “The world is only 30 per cent digital today, we need to digitalise the rest if we want to decarbonise.”

Lundmark argued Europe could advance faster with more cooperation. “Every single country in Europe makes their own frequency allocation decisions, which makes it inefficient,” he stated. “We have a lot to improve if we want to compete against Asia and the US”.

The executive also highlighted Nokia’s progress on climate control, which includes a recent pledge to use refurbished RAN gear in its work with Orange. Lundmark explained Nokia’s emissions are much lower than those of its customers, meaning the primary way the vendor can reduce emissions is by helping operators to do so.

Nokia’s newest product generation cuts electricity consumption by 75 per cent, Lundmark claimed. But the industry has a long way to go, he added: “We are not anywhere near where we need to be on this emissions trajectory.”

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Nokia chief hails progress despite chip shortage

Nokia goes big in Japan with KDDI, SoftBank RAN

Orange, Nokia partner to use refurbished RAN kit

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association