 Nokia CEO commits to global cooperation pledge - Mobile World Live
Home

Nokia CEO commits to global cooperation pledge

21 SEP 2020

Recently appointed Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark signed a United Nations (UN) pledge for renewed international cooperation, a move set to boost the vendor’s efforts in creating technology to solve societal issues.

In a statement, Lundmark noted the role of global cooperation was crucial for solving “big challenges, such as Covid-19 and climate change” and the company believed in “a multilateral system where businesses, governments, organisations and individuals all work together” towards creating a more sustainable future.

Nokia’s head assured the company “will play its part by ensuring our technology is designed to solve real societal issues and enable greater opportunity for all”.

The signed statement, United in the Business of a Better World, brings together more than 1,000 global CEOs to mobilise international cooperation in times of unprecedented disruption and global transformation.

As part of the pledge, CEOs commit to ethical leadership, invest in addressing inequalities and injustice, respect human rights and promote equality.

Nokia outlined some of its sustainability efforts so far included radio networks supporting 6.4 billion global subscriptions in 2019, and cooperation agreements for improved connectivity in 16 emerging countries and territories in Africa, Asia, South America, Oceania and the Caribbean.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

