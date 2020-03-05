 Nokia, CCA warn US against open RAN mandate - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia, CCA warn US against open RAN mandate

05 MAR 2020

Mike Murphy, CTO, Americas at Nokia, urged members of the US Congress to change proposed legislation which would require operators to use open RAN equipment, arguing the technology is still immature.

The executive was referencing a bill introduced in January aimed at establishing a $750 million fund to support open RAN research and development.

Among other things, the measure would force operators to commit to transition to open RAN equipment within seven years if they want to receive reimbursement for the cost of replacing kit from vendors deemed a threat to national security.

The condition would likely apply mainly to small and rural operators in the country, which are the primary users of Huawei and ZTE equipment (though the vendors are not explicity named in any of the proposed legislation).

Murphy spoke out against the rule at a Senate hearing, arguing there is a paucity of products fully complying with O-RAN Alliance specifications. Imposing such a requirement on some of “the least capable early adopters is perhaps unreasonable”, he said, instead advocating for adoption of a “technology neutral” approach.

In the same hearing, Competitive Carriers Association CEO Steven Berry suggested open RAN providers including Mavenir and Parallel Wireless could offer cost-effective replacement kit for rural operators with limited resources. But, like Murphy, he urged politicians not to mandate use of certain network technologies.

He elaborated in written testimony, explaining small operators do not have the resources to readily test new network elements, and may not be prepared for interoperability requirements and system integration costs involved with using multiple vendors.

Berry added small operators depend on shared economies of scale with their larger competitors for equipment, and “are not in a position to drive the ecosystem”.

“If new technologies deliver on their promise, they will compete successfully in the marketplace”.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Nokia taps Marvell for 5G silicon boost

Nokia CEO Suri to step down

HERE unveils mapping data to speed up 5G deployment

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights

Feature video: Huawei Mate Xs launch highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association