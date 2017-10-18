English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia, Bosch to deliver industrial IoT products in 2018

18 OCT 2017

Nokia partnered with Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions to accelerate deployment of IoT products and systems for large industrial companies and service providers.

Targeting IoT devices for large logistics and industrial companies as well as operators, the pair aim to deliver their first commercial products in early 2018.

In a statement, Nokia said trials are already underway in Europe, Middle East and Africa covering IoT sensors and applications for asset tracking, predictive maintenance and environmental monitoring use cases.

Nokia is bringing IoT connectivity, a secure IoT Cloud platform and recently unveiled worldwide IoT network grid (WING) to the partnership. The WING element opens access to an “ecosystem of mobile operators”, it explained.

Germany-based engineering and electronics company Bosch’s IoT unit, meanwhile, will deliver smart connected sensor devices capable of measuring and transmitting environmental data gleaned from micro electrical mechanical systems (MEMS) sensors.

Bosch’s products will enable businesses to improve the overall efficiency and safety of their equipment, Nokia stated.

Laurent Le Gourrierec, head of strategic partnerships at Nokia, said the “combination of devices, connectivity and services” from the companies clears the way for “rapid deployment of large-scale, innovative IoT applications”.

For Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions, the benefits of the partnership go beyond just bringing complementary systems together, CEO Markus Lang explained. “We strongly believe that collaboration and interoperability are key enablers to scale IoT solutions. This cooperation is a major milestone.”

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Small cell deployments paving way for 5G

Feature: Mobile 360 Europe 2017 highlights

Nokia Europe boss urges region to “lead, not lag”
M360 Europe 2017 Articles

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Europe 2017 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association