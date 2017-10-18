Nokia, Bosch to deliver industrial IoT products in 2018

Nokia partnered with Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions to accelerate deployment of IoT products and systems for large industrial companies and service providers.

Targeting IoT devices for large logistics and industrial companies as well as operators, the pair aim to deliver their first commercial products in early 2018.

In a statement, Nokia said trials are already underway in Europe, Middle East and Africa covering IoT sensors and applications for asset tracking, predictive maintenance and environmental monitoring use cases.

Nokia is bringing IoT connectivity, a secure IoT Cloud platform and recently unveiled worldwide IoT network grid (WING) to the partnership. The WING element opens access to an “ecosystem of mobile operators”, it explained.

Germany-based engineering and electronics company Bosch’s IoT unit, meanwhile, will deliver smart connected sensor devices capable of measuring and transmitting environmental data gleaned from micro electrical mechanical systems (MEMS) sensors.

Bosch’s products will enable businesses to improve the overall efficiency and safety of their equipment, Nokia stated.

Laurent Le Gourrierec, head of strategic partnerships at Nokia, said the “combination of devices, connectivity and services” from the companies clears the way for “rapid deployment of large-scale, innovative IoT applications”.

For Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions, the benefits of the partnership go beyond just bringing complementary systems together, CEO Markus Lang explained. “We strongly believe that collaboration and interoperability are key enablers to scale IoT solutions. This cooperation is a major milestone.”