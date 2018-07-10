English
Home

Nokia bags €1B China Mobile deal

10 JUL 2018

Nokia signed a one-year deal with China Mobile to supply infrastructure and services to support the operator’s network transition plans.

Valued at €1 billion, the deal will see Nokia supply kit covering mobile, fixed, IP routing, optical transport and customer experience management software, the companies said. It builds on an existing, long-term relationship between the two.

A joint statement added the deal would support China Mobile’s transition to a “future oriented network infrastructure”.

These large awards are becoming a regular deal for Nokia. Two years ago a similar contract was announced, building on a relationship that goes all the way back to 1994.

The announcement also comes days after the two unveiled a plan to open a 5G AI lab in Hangzhou, China with the aim of developing and verifying use cases for the next-generation technology, including those related to artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

Earlier in July, Nokia signed a similar deal to work on next generation technologies in China with internet and app services provider Tencent.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

