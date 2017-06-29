Nokia backs Chinese internet firms with specific unit

Nokia will launch a special unit to support the international expansion of large-scale Chinese internet firms, focusing on areas including data centres, cloud, IP routing, transport and services.

The team, which will be part of Nokia’s strategy organisation and led by CSO Kathrin Buvac, will also lend its expertise in new technologies such as edge cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Nokia said the creation of the unit fits its strategy of expanding its business “beyond its core communication service provider market” and highlights its decades-long commitment to China and to supporting Chinese economic growth.

Last month, Nokia and China Huaxin Post & Telecommunication Economy Development Centre agreed to integrate Alcatel-Lucent Shanghai Bell and Nokia’s China business into a new joint venture named Nokia Shanghai Bell, nearly two years after first announcing the plan.