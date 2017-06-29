English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAsiaNews

Nokia backs Chinese internet firms with specific unit

29 JUN 2017

Nokia will launch a special unit to support the international expansion of large-scale Chinese internet firms, focusing on areas including data centres, cloud, IP routing, transport and services.

The team, which will be part of Nokia’s strategy organisation and led by CSO Kathrin Buvac, will also lend its expertise in new technologies such as edge cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Nokia said the creation of the unit fits its strategy of expanding its business “beyond its core communication service provider market” and highlights its decades-long commitment to China and to supporting Chinese economic growth.

Last month, Nokia and China Huaxin Post & Telecommunication Economy Development Centre agreed to integrate Alcatel-Lucent Shanghai Bell and Nokia’s China business into a new joint venture named Nokia Shanghai Bell, nearly two years after first announcing the plan.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

China imposes streaming ban on Weibo

China operators add 102M 4G users in Jan-May period

Mobike raises $600M in latest funding round
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association