Nokia assesses operator 5G readiness - Mobile World Live

A Nokia study found that two-thirds of operators expect next-generation 5G networks to create new revenue streams, while more than 70 per cent are focused on using the technology to improve existing consumer services.

The Finnish vendor said in a statement that its 5G Maturity Index, produced in partnership with Analysys Mason, was designed to provide operators with best practices for planning and deploying 5G services.

With 66 per cent of the 50 operators surveyed identifying 5G as a potential new revenue stream driver, the most popular use cases identified included multi-gigabit mobile connectivity; connected cars and autonomous vehicles; critical healthcare monitoring; and smart home services.

Operators most advanced in their 5G transformation are focused on six to eight use cases in total.

Plenty of ambition

Nokia said most operators planned a limited commercial launch of 5G services by 2019 or 2020, with those planning early launches furthest ahead with network virtualisation and cloud-based deployments.

Operators “rated as the most advanced in 5G” closely align their technology and business development, and link digital transformation with 5G.

Guidance

Caroline Gabriel, founder of Rethink Wireless and senior contributor to Analysys Mason’s research, said it was clear operators “have plenty of ambition for 5G”.

“Many also understand that its impact will be far stronger if it is deployed hand-in-hand with platform transformation in order to support a wide array of new revenue streams,” she added.

Gabriel said the 5G Maturity Index enables operators to “plot their own 5G progress against an objectively assessed index”.

Sanjay Goel, president of Global Services at Nokia, said the research assessed operators’ readiness for 5G: “Their answers provide valuable insights into the best practices for operators as they design, deploy and operate 5G networks and services.”

Nokia added the company is working with all major operators in lead 5G markets of North America, South Korea and Japan, with the research also contributing to its own product development.