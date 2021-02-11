 Nokia accelerates open RAN play in Brazil - Mobile World Live
Home

Nokia accelerates open RAN play in Brazil

11 FEB 2021

Nokia advanced its open RAN push by partnering with Brazil’s Telecommunications Research and Development Centre (CPQD) to develop customised 5G applications in collaboration with domestic operators.

In a statement, the vendor said the tie-up will put efforts on use cases “at the network edge”, designed for the Brazilian market and focused on fixed wireless access (FWA), smart cities, IoT for Industry 4.0, as well as critical networks.

The move will leverage Nokia’s Service Enablement Platform (SEP), combining capabilities of multi-access edge computing (MEC) and RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC), which the company said acts as a gateway to AI and machine learning technologies.

It highlighted its technology will enable CPQD to explore the potential of next-generation networks in delivering improved network performance and reliability, while cutting down energy consumption.

Ari Kynaslahti, VP and head of product management at Nokia Mobile Networks, said the collaboration will explore the potential for “innovative 5G use cases that will have real-world value in Brazil” across a range of areas.

CPQD’s director of solutions and consulting Frederico Nava added the partnership will play a role in shaping the future of 5G networks in the country.

Nokia was a pioneer among major telecom vendors in backing a US-focused open RAN lobby group in May 2020.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Asia

Tags

