 Nigerian operators slam tax plan - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nigerian operators slam tax plan

07 OCT 2019

Operators in Nigeria hit back at a government plan to tax mobile and cable services, claiming the move would hamper economic development by effectively taxing consumers twice.

Local newspaper The Guardian reported the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) objected to a proposal to reprise a planned 9 per cent tax on communications services, a move originally explored and rejected in 2016.

ATCON president Olusola Teniola told the newspaper the prior plan was dropped due to concerns over the potential impact on Nigeria’s ICT sector, which he said was considered central to restarting economic growth.

A related report by This Day cited Teniola as pledging to fight the plan, which operators in the country believe would inevitably lead to higher consumer prices and, when combined with existing VAT requirements, result in users paying twice.

Details of Nigeria’s plans came a matter of days after neighbouring Ghana hiked its telecoms service tax from 6 per cent to 9 per cent, a move the government stated was needed to help combat cybercrime, protect users and fight money laundering.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Google coughs up €1B to settle French dispute

Nigeria wants $136B invested into networks

OPay targets new Africa markets after $50M funding
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Need for Swede

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Feature video: Mobile 360 Digital Societies highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association