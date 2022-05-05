 Nigeria targets August for first 5G services - Mobile World Live
Home

Nigeria targets August for first 5G services

05 MAY 2022

Nigeria’s telecoms regulator finalised the issue of 5G licences to MTN’s local division and Mafab Communications following a spectrum auction in 2021, with the pair expected to commence rollout of initial services in late August.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) stated it expected an acceleration in deployment of 5G networks, which it is relying on to usher-in a more digitised economy.

MTN and Mafab Communications agreed to pay $273.6 million for 100MHz in the 3.5GHz band, outbidding Airtel Nigeria in the process.

The NCC noted the licensees had been given a timetable on deployment obligations and there would be “collective efforts and support of the private-sector and government toward transforming every aspect of the nation’s economy through 5G”.

GSMA Intelligence Q1 connection figures place MTN Nigeria as the largest mobile operator in the country with 69 million, 13 million ahead of its nearest rival Glo Mobile.

Mafab Communications currently supplies interconnection and other wholesale services and is yet to publicly announce how it plans to use its 5G network.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

