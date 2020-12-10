 Nigeria suspends SIM card sales, registration - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nigeria suspends SIM card sales, registration

10 DEC 2020

Nigeria’s communication regulator ordered mobile operators not to activate, sell or register new SIM cards until the completion of an assessment into whether providers have complied with data regulations.

In a statement, The Nigeria Communications Commission said the suspension would be for the duration of an audit of operators’ current bases and new registrations would only be allowed “where absolutely necessary” with permission from the government.

Failure to comply, the regulator added, would be met with “strict sanctions” including the possible withdrawal of operating licences.

Ensuring the identification of mobile users has been a priority of Nigerian authorities for several years, with SIM registration rules first put in place during 2011. MTN’s local unit received a massive fine for contravening rules in 2015.

In January, Nigeria imposed further regulations requiring users to complete digital identification procedures with government agency National Identity Management Commission and provide the details to their mobile network provider.

Nigeria has four major mobile operators, with GSMA Intelligence figures for Q3 estimating MTN as the largest with 75 million connections, followed by Glo Mobile (54 million), Airtel’s local operation (44 million) and 9Mobile (13 million).

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Tizeti taps Nokia for LTE FWA set-up

Orange explores Africa expansion

Nigeria regulator denies 5G deployment claims

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association