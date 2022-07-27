Nigeria in the frame as Orange eyes Africa expansion

A recent visit by a team from Orange to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) fuelled speculation the France-based group plans to establish operations in the west African country, thereby expanding its presence in the broader MEA region to 19 countries.

The NCC stated a six-member delegation from Orange’s Africa and Middle East unit led by Victoria Adefala, a non-executive director for the operator, gave clear indications it is seeking a slice of Nigeria’s fixed and mobile market.

An Orange representative told Mobile World Live the operator is “looking to continue to develop our activities on the African continent to strengthen our position as one of the leading operators”.

“As part of this, we are looking at the options available in several markets, including Nigeria”.

However, Orange noted in the case of Nigeria, “no specific project is on the table to date”.

It’s worth noting that Nigeria already has four main mobile operators: MTN; 9mobile; Airtel; and Globacom.

“In line with the Orange Group’s prudent acquisition policy, we will study any opportunity that will create value both for the group and for the local market”, the representative added.

Orange is currently present in 17 markets in Africa and one in the Middle East (Jordan).

In 2021, it reported a 10.6 per cent increase in revenue in Africa & Middle East, which compensated for declines in key European markets including France and Spain.