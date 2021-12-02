Nigeria clears trio of bidders for 5G auction

MTN Group and Airtel Africa’s local units were approved by Nigerian authorities to take part in a forthcoming 5G spectrum auction, with wholesale player Mafab (MFB) Communications the only other qualified bidder.

In a statement, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) explained the three had met its criteria for participation and paid the required deposit.

The auction is scheduled to take place on 13 December, with lots available in the 3.5GHz band.

According to terms published by the NCC last month, winners will have to adhere to various coverage targets set across the ten-year duration of licences.

Authorities also required a down payment of 10 per cent of the reserve bid price by each participant. The reserve was set in November at $197.4 million.