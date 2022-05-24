Nextlink plots gigabit FWA service with 6GHz

US operator Nextlink Internet completed a field trial of sending data over the 6GHz spectrum band to prepare for large-scale gigabit fixed wireless access (FWA) deployments across its footprint by the end of the year.

Using a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) experimental licence, Nextlink Internet achieved download data rates of more than 1Gb/s and 500Mb/s up.

The company stated the tests were conducted “under full load” and used “a 160MHz channel at two miles”.

After identifying inefficiencies in its testing scenarios, Nextlink Internet CTO Cameron Kilton explained the company expected commercial deployment throughput to exceed the rates achieved in the tests.

The trial used FWA points from Cambium Networks and subscriber modules from Qualcomm.

Nextlink Internet CEO Bill Baker stated the company planned to offer the service to more than 4 million households and businesses across its footprint spanning parts of the US states of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois.

CSO Claude Aiken noted FWA allows the operator to launch the gigabit network faster than using fibre. “We eagerly await the FCC’s approval of the automated frequency coordination so that we can begin deploying this across our footprint.”

Verizon and T-Mobile US have been vocal proponents of FWA-based services in the country and UScellular recently launched a service in parts of ten cities.