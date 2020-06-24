 Next Nokia boss to arrive early - Mobile World Live
Home

Next Nokia boss to arrive early

24 JUN 2020

Incoming Nokia president and CEO Pekka Lundmark will take over from Rajeev Suri a month earlier than planned on 1 August, after his current employer completed its search for a replacement.

Due to the acceleration, 25-year Nokia veteran Suri will now step down from his post on 31 July instead of 1 September, though he will remain in a board advisory role until 1 January 2021.

Earlier this month, Nokia appointed Wartsila Energy president Marco Wiren as its next CFO, replacing Kristian Pullola on 1 September. Sari Baldauf took over as company chair in late May.

The leadership shuffle comes at a turbulent time for the Finnish manufacturer, which this week revealed plans to cut 1,233 jobs at subsidiary Alcatel-Lucent International due to market cost pressures.

In April, it missed out on lucrative 5G RAN contracts in China, though subsequently scored a minor win by securing a portion of a core contract with China Unicom.

Earlier in April, Reuters and The New York Times each reported Nokia had hired Citi Bank to fend off a rumoured hostile takeover bid.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

