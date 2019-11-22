 Newcomer CBN targets China standalone 5G launch in 2020 - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Newcomer CBN targets China standalone 5G launch in 2020

22 NOV 2019

China Broadcasting Network (CBN) confirmed plans to introduce commercial 5G service in 2020 using standalone (SA) technology, with a full network rollout targetted in 2021, local media reported.

Zhao Jingchun, chairman of CBN, the national cable TV network, said the company will focus on delivering HD and ultra HD video content using the 700MHz band. It also has 4.9GHz spectrum.

The newcomer to mobile, which received its 5G licence in June together with the country’s three major mobile operators, started SA 5G trials in early October in Shanghai.

Jingchun noted just a few months ago it didn’t have any base stations and is working with industry partners to quickly scale up its network.

SA 5G uses both a 5G radio access network and a 5G core. Non-SA 5G networks use a 5G radio and a 4G core.

On 31 October, China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom officially launched 5G services in parts of 50 cities. They have deployed 113,000 5G base stations and signed up 870,000 subscribers, China Daily reported.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology granted a telecoms licence to CBN in 2016 as part of the government’s plan to accelerate the convergence of telecoms, broadcasting and internet networks.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

