 New Zealand to reassess Huawei 5G restriction - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Keynotes
MWC19 Studio-Stream
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

New Zealand to reassess Huawei 5G restriction

19 FEB 2019

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern raised the possibility Huawei could still play a role in building a next-generation mobile network in the country, after stating it will independently evaluate the risk of using the vendor’s gear in 5G networks.

In late November 2018 New Zealand’s Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) turned down operator Spark’s initial bid to deploy Huawei infrastructure in a 5G network, citing significant national security risks.

Operators are required to notify the country’s spy agency of their planned approach to 5G deployments.

Ardern said there has been no final decision and the government is working through a process, meaning Huawei could still be involved if Spark can satisfy the GCSB’s concerns, Bloomberg reported.

A Spark representative told Newshub the operator was holding discussions with GCSB: “We are working through what possible mitigations we might be able to provide to address the concerns raised by the GCSB and have not yet made any decision on whether or when we should submit a revised proposal.”

Mitigating the risk
Ardern’s announcement follows a report from the UK National Cyber Security Centre suggesting it is possible to limit the risk of using Huawei’s kit in 5G networks, making a ban unnecessary. An official government review is expected to be published in March or April.

New Zealand is a member of the Five Eyes intelligence sharing network along with the US, Australia, Canada and the UK.

Ardern said while the agency shares information between members, New Zealand will make its own independent decision after conducting its own assessment, Bloomberg reported.

New Zealand’s restriction on Huawei came three months after Australia banned China-based equipment vendors from providing 5G technology.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

MWL TV, Samsung hit the airwaves with 5G

Ericsson sets 5G battle-lines ahead of MWC19  

UK plays down Huawei 5G threat

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G hits the catwalk

Mobile Mix: Moto in the Big Apple

MWC19 Barcelona: Official Preview Video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association