 New Zealand details mobile, satellite spectrum plan - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

New Zealand details mobile, satellite spectrum plan

10 AUG 2023

The New Zealand government outlined an intent to allocate specific parts of the 24GHz to 30GHz bands to mobile and satellite players, with a target of making the spectrum available in mid-2026.

In a statement, the country’s authorities explained the 24.25GHz to 27.5GHz range would be earmarked for mobile use, though there was an option to allow limited satellite services in some areas.

It plans to split the remainder into two segments, with half being subject to a sharing model between mobile and satellite players. The other part will be primarily allocated for satellite services though, again, with the option of exceptions in specific areas.

The decision follows a consultation held in 2021, with the resulting strategy intended to balance the interests of the mobile and satellite industries.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment unit the Radio Spectrum Management authority (RSM) noted it is working to a target of making the allocations available in May 2026.

In the meantime, it will conduct technical work and hold consultations with industries and local communities.

Author

Chris Donkin

