New York digs in heels against T-Mobile merger - Mobile World Live

New York attorney general Letitia James dismissed the idea that recent commitments from T-Mobile US would be enough to resolve a lawsuit aiming to block the operator’s proposed merger with Sprint.

James said during a press conference the case against T-Mobile, which is backed by more than a dozen states, centres on perceived antitrust violations.

“Obviously, we are concerned with anti-competitive behaviour and so providing public benefits are good, but it does not address the antitrust violations.”

The comments came after T-Mobile pledged to provide free broadband services to schoolchildren and emergency services once its deal with Sprint closes. It also dangled a promise to create up to 1,000 jobs at a new Customer Experience Centre in New York state on the same condition.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere said on Monday (18 November) the offers were “well received” by state attorney generals opposed to the deal.

He added: “I feel quite good that we have the basis for settling this deal and I feel equally as good if not better on our ability to win this case in a trial.”

Absent a settlement, the court case will begin 9 December.