New York digs in heels against T-Mobile merger - Mobile World Live

Home

New York digs in heels against T-Mobile merger

20 NOV 2019

New York attorney general Letitia James dismissed the idea that recent commitments from T-Mobile US would be enough to resolve a lawsuit aiming to block the operator’s proposed merger with Sprint.

James said during a press conference the case against T-Mobile, which is backed by more than a dozen states, centres on perceived antitrust violations.

“Obviously, we are concerned with anti-competitive behaviour and so providing public benefits are good, but it does not address the antitrust violations.”

The comments came after T-Mobile pledged to provide free broadband services to schoolchildren and emergency services once its deal with Sprint closes. It also dangled a promise to create up to 1,000 jobs at a new Customer Experience Centre in New York state on the same condition.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere said on Monday (18 November) the offers were “well received” by state attorney generals opposed to the deal.

He added: “I feel quite good that we have the basis for settling this deal and I feel equally as good if not better on our ability to win this case in a trial.”

Absent a settlement, the court case will begin 9 December.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Tags

