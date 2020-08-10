 New Nokia chief tight-lipped on company strategy - Mobile World Live
Home

New Nokia chief tight-lipped on company strategy

10 AUG 2020

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark sought to stay clear from geopolitical debates or making firm commitments on his vision for the business during his first round of media interviews since taking over from Rajeev Suri.

In separate comments made to Bloomberg and Reuters, the executive refused to be drawn into debates on political issues currently engulfing 5G network rollouts in many markets.

Lundmark, who took over Nokia’s top job from Suri at the start of August, pointed to the importance of companies “playing it straight” and focusing on business issues.

The executive joined Nokia after what had been a difficult start to 2020 with the company missing-out on potentially lucrative contracts in China and, as with the rest of the world, feeling the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In his interview with Reuters, Lundmark said although it was too early in his tenure to reveal his aims for the company going forward, he was assessing its current strategy and potentially making new plans for Nokia’s portfolio.

He plans to detail the company’s next steps before the end of the year.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

