English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

New Hampshire first to opt out of FirstNet

07 DEC 2017

New Hampshire became the first US state to opt out of AT&T’s FirstNet build, choosing instead to contract with Rivada Networks for construction of the first responder network.

Chris Sununu, New Hampshire’s governor, announced the decision on Thursday (7 December) three weeks ahead of the 28 December opt-in deadline. The move marks the first win for Rivada, which actively pitched itself as an alternative in the 18 states which put the project out for a public bid.

In a statement, Rivada said it was “honoured” to be chosen for the network build. The company added it stands ready with its partners to “roll out state [radio access network]s in any state that opts to follow this bottom-up approach to emergency communication”.

To date, a total of 35 states and territories have elected to move ahead with build plans designed by FirstNet’s official contractor, AT&T. They include New Hampshire’s neighbour Vermont, which opted-in at the end of November after seeking outside proposals. So far, eight states have settled on AT&T’s FirstNet plans after issuing a competitive request for project bids.

Chris Sambar, the operator’s FirstNet SVP, said in a statement these opt-ins reflect “a belief across the nation that it is the best option for the public safety community and the residents they serve. He indicated AT&T remains “hopeful New Hampshire will continue to assess the substantial risks associated with an opt-out proposal of an unproven vendor”.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

AT&T battles DoJ over trial date

AT&T chief outlines FirstNet spending plan

AT&T using bundles in “aggressive” wireless push

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association