 Neuroelectrics chief explains remote health brainwave - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Neuroelectrics chief explains remote health brainwave

12 JUL 2021

INTERVIEW: Theory around remote healthcare was turned into reality during MWC21 Barcelona as start-up Neuroelectrics demonstrated a wearable it believes holds the potential to revolutionise treatment of neurological conditions.

CEO Ana Maiques (pictured) explained the device features electrodes capable of monitoring brain activity or stimulating the organ using electrical currents.

This, the entrepreneur told Mobile World Live, offers the potential to offer non-invasive treatment of conditions including epilepsy, depression and Alzheimer’s “by injecting current into the brain”.

Trials showed the wearable could deliver a 47 per cent reduction in seizures among patients which had not responded to medication and for whom surgery was the only alternative.

“We are creating a whole new category of therapy which doesn’t exist today”.

Maiques highlighted the portability of the device means patients can be treated at home with personalised programmes, something “it has been impossible to do until now”.

Neuroelectrics aims to complete trials with 200 epileptic patients in the next 18 months and move swiftly to “make this technology accessible to millions”.

The company expects a monthly subscription model to ensure the treatments are “really affordable”, Maiques said, adding the wearable is reasonably priced in comparison to the cost of surgery.

Maiques also discussed the importance of regulation and getting the health industry on-board.

Click here to view the interview in full.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Smaller vendors, fresh form factors fuel wearables

Thai wearable shipments fly

Las ventas de ponibles superaron los 500 millones en 2020
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association