 Network virtualisation to aid AT&T climate ambitions - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Network virtualisation to aid AT&T climate ambitions

18 SEP 2020

AT&T set a goal to become carbon neutral by 2035 and began expanding the coverage of a modelling tool to help predict the impact of climate change on its network and operations.

The operator said ongoing network virtualisation efforts would play a key role in achieving its carbon neutral target, allowing it to replace energy-intensive legacy equipment with more power-efficient hardware.

It also plans to use low-emission vehicles in its business fleet; accelerate energy efficiency initiatives across its operations; implement sustainable film and TV production at its WarnerMedia unit; use renewable energy; and invest in carbon offsets.

The Climate Change Analysis Tool (CCAT), meanwhile, will be deployed throughout the contiguous US to model the potential impact of natural disasters on AT&T’s network. These include flooding, hurricanes, drought and wildfires, with an outlook of up to 30 years.

CCAT launched in four pilot states in 2019.

AT&T joins numerous operators and vendors in setting ambitious climate targets: Apple recently detailed a plan to become carbon neutral by 2030 and Verizon by 2035, while Australian operator Telstra already hit the mark.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Politician slates AT&T subsidised tariff plan

AT&T mulls part ad-funded tariffs

Orange debuts €500M sustainability bond

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association