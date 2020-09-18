Network virtualisation to aid AT&T climate ambitions - Mobile World Live

AT&T set a goal to become carbon neutral by 2035 and began expanding the coverage of a modelling tool to help predict the impact of climate change on its network and operations.

The operator said ongoing network virtualisation efforts would play a key role in achieving its carbon neutral target, allowing it to replace energy-intensive legacy equipment with more power-efficient hardware.

It also plans to use low-emission vehicles in its business fleet; accelerate energy efficiency initiatives across its operations; implement sustainable film and TV production at its WarnerMedia unit; use renewable energy; and invest in carbon offsets.

The Climate Change Analysis Tool (CCAT), meanwhile, will be deployed throughout the contiguous US to model the potential impact of natural disasters on AT&T’s network. These include flooding, hurricanes, drought and wildfires, with an outlook of up to 30 years.

CCAT launched in four pilot states in 2019.

AT&T joins numerous operators and vendors in setting ambitious climate targets: Apple recently detailed a plan to become carbon neutral by 2030 and Verizon by 2035, while Australian operator Telstra already hit the mark.