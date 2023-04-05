 Netscout finds security attacks soar over past 3 years - Mobile World Live
Home

Netscout finds security attacks soar over past 3 years

05 APR 2023

Research by cybersecurity company Netscout found HTTP and HTTPS distributed denial of service (DDoS) application-layer attacks increased by 487 per cent in the three-years to end-2022, with the company noting a surge across the wireless industry due to 5G services.

In its Fifth Anniversary DDoS Threat Intelligence Report, Netscout also found the number of attacks surged in H2 2022 due in part to pro-Russian group Killnet.

Prior to an invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces in February 2022, attacks by Killnet knocked-out key financial, government and media sites, Netscout stated.

Netscout found DDoS alert traffic reached 436 petabits and more than 75 trillion packets in a single day in 2022. It stated service providers scrubbed a large percentage of malicious traffic, while enterprises eliminated an additional daily aggregate average of 2.5 petabits of unwanted traffic.

The company stated direct-path attacks increased by 18 per cent in the three years to end-2022, “while traditional reflection/amplification attacks decreased by nearly the same”, which Netscout noted highlighted the need for a hybrid defence approach.

DDoS attacks on the mobile industry increased 79 per cent since 2020, primarily due to wireless 5G use in homes.

It accounted for 20 per cent of all DDoS attacks across a specific industry, second only to fixed line operations.

Carpet-bombing attacks, which simultaneously targets entire IP address ranges, increased by 110 per cent from the first to the second half of 2022, mostly against ISPs.

Netscout stated its analysts tracked around 1.4 million bots from malware families including Mirai, Meris and Dvinis in 2022, with enterprises receiving more than 350,000 security-related alerts with botnet involvement and service providers about 60,000.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live.

