 NetNumber spins-out after Abry Partners deal - Mobile World Live
Home

NetNumber spins-out after Abry Partners deal

07 JUL 2022

US cloud platform vendor NetNumber split its business into two divisions, separating data services and software in response to changing market landscapes and the evolution of each segment’s independent portfolios.

The move follows the completion of an acquisition of NetNumber by private equity company Abry Partners for an undisclosed sum.

NetNumber stated the spin out creates “two new powerful companies”, respectively dubbed NetNumber Global Data Services and Titanium Software. It added Abry Partners backing will help boost its client portfolio, as it targets partnerships with enterprises and communications services providers.

Global Data Services will provide “real-time routing and phone number data” services NetNumber stated enable companies to “streamline operations, reduce costs and combat fraud”.

The software business will operate a suite of services and assets employed by operator and government networks through an independent private company.

Steve Legge, who worked in various roles at NetNumber since 2013, will head up the data business, while group CEO and president Kevin Peters is to lead the software business.

“We are excited to unleash this next targeted phase of growth and innovation as a leading-edge platform-based solutions provider to our premier client set,” said Peters.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

