NEC sets up RAN provider acquisition

NEC agreed to acquire Blue Danube Systems for an undisclosed sum, seeking to boost its 5G offering by using the RAN outfit’s beamforming technology to improve network capacity and coverage.

The deal expands NEC’s customer support capability and assets in North America, adds to its open RAN portfolio and strengthens its global R&D capabilities, the vendor stated.

Blue Danube Systems is a privately-held start-up backed by Sequoia Capital and Silver Lake, with AT&T among its other investors. NEC stated the US-based company provides RAN products covering CBRS, 4G and 5G, along with AI and machine learning-based software products.

NEC SVP Shigeru Okuya added the acquisition extends its physical reach and innovation roadmap, and pledged substantial value to customers.

Blue Danube Systems CEO Mark Pinto explained NEC brings the opportunity to bring more powerful hardware and cloud-based software products based on O-RAN Alliance specifications.

It claimed trials proved a three-time increase in capacity for mobile sites using its Massive MIMO beamforming technology and machine learning.

The deal is expected to close in March, subject to regulatory approval.