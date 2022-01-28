 NEC sets up RAN provider acquisition - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 Themed Week
MWC Los Angeles 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

NEC sets up RAN provider acquisition

28 JAN 2022

NEC agreed to acquire Blue Danube Systems for an undisclosed sum, seeking to boost its 5G offering by using the RAN outfit’s beamforming technology to improve network capacity and coverage.

The deal expands NEC’s customer support capability and assets in North America, adds to its open RAN portfolio and strengthens its global R&D capabilities, the vendor stated.

Blue Danube Systems is a privately-held start-up backed by Sequoia Capital and Silver Lake, with AT&T among its other investors. NEC stated the US-based company provides RAN products covering CBRS, 4G and 5G, along with AI and machine learning-based software products.

NEC SVP Shigeru Okuya added the acquisition extends its physical reach and innovation roadmap, and pledged substantial value to customers.

Blue Danube Systems CEO Mark Pinto explained NEC brings the opportunity to bring more powerful hardware and cloud-based software products based on O-RAN Alliance specifications.

It claimed trials proved a three-time increase in capacity for mobile sites using its Massive MIMO beamforming technology and machine learning.

The deal is expected to close in March, subject to regulatory approval.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SKT pushes government for contiguous 5G spectrum

China consumer 5G connections soar

China Mobile 5G network ranked fastest in Hong Kong
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association