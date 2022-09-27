 NEC pushes open RAN ambitions with US hub - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

NEC pushes open RAN ambitions with US hub

27 SEP 2022

NEC created a North American innovation hub to house assets acquired earlier this year when it bought Blue Danube Systems, with the facility set to develop products and services intended to further bolster its 5G open RAN credentials.

The Japanese company noted the move boosted its presence in North America and more broadly in western markets, as it continues what it calls an aggressive plan to deliver open RAN systems globally.

Its innovation hub will be based in the east of the US and come under the NEC Advanced Networks banner, the rebranded name for the Blue Danube Systems assets.

The hub will initially focus on driving developments in the company’s radio unit business, including spectrum optimisation, and AI and machine learning-based Massive MIMO products.

NEC plans to use the facility as a “focal point for future expansion as the [open RAN] market matures”.

SVP for 5G strategy and business Mayuko Tatewaki said NEC was already making “significant progress” in its ambition to be a global leader in the open RAN sector, pointing to “important project wins with tier-1 operators in Europe, including key achievements with Orange and Virgin Media O2”.

“As the open RAN market rapidly grows, we need to expand our presence to achieve global goals,” Tatewaki added.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Orange makes open RAN progress

Docomo pushes 6G vision with Nokia, NEC, Fujitsu

Docomo promueve su estrategia 6G con Nokia, NEC y Fujitsu
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Denmark gets digital

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association