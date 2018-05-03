English
HomeAsiaNews

MyRepublic seals MVNO deal with StarHub

03 MAY 2018

Singapore-based MyRepublic announced it finalised an MVNO agreement with StarHub which will enable it to launch services using the city state’s second largest mobile operator’s network.

MyRepublic, which lost out in late December 2016 to Australia-based fixed-line operator TPG in its bid to become the country’s fourth mobile operator, will face an increasingly competitive market. In addition to Singtel, StarHub and M1, three MVNOs launched over the past two years.

Zero1 official launched service in March using network capacity from market leader Singtel, just months after Australia-headquartered Zero Mobile introduced its service in December 2017, also leasing Singtel’s network. Liberty Wireless, a regional MVNO, launched 4G service in Singapore in May 2016 under the Circles.Life brand.

The ISP said it expects to launch mobile services in Singapore “very soon, with details on its plans and bundles to come”.

MyRepublic first announced its intentions to launch mobile service in 2015 and has been looking for a partner since it failed to acquire the fourth mobile licence.

“This is a great opportunity for both MyRepublic and StarHub,” claimed Yap Yong Teck, managing director of MyRepublic Singapore. “Beyond having an excellent mobile network, it’s important we work with an MNO partner that’s well-aligned with us in terms of strategy.”

“MyRepublic has resonated with Singapore’s younger, more tech-savvy crowd and that is where we will continue with focus with our mobility services,” Yong Teck added.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

