 MWC19 hosts 5G surgery breakthrough - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – LIVE KEYNOTE STREAM
MWL TV STUDIO STREAM
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWC19 - News

MWC19 hosts 5G surgery breakthrough

27 FEB 2019

The first tele-mentored surgery over a 5G connection was performed between the Fira Gran Via and Hospital Clinic de Barcelona, with a renowned medical expert advising an in-theatre surgeon on a live operation in near real time.

During the procedure, Dr Antonio de Lacy, head of gastrointestinal surgery at the hospital, drew recommended incision points and pointed out potential problem areas on a screen at the venue.

In near real time directions on his screen appeared on a large display in the surgery room for reference of those performing the operation.

The procedure used a Vodafone-provided 5G connection and was done in partnership with online education portal the Advances in Surgery (AIS) Channel; Hospital Clinic de Barcelona, 5G Barcelona and Mobile World Capital. It was performed with the full consent of the patient.

Lacy said the first had “realised one of our dreams” adding he hoped to come back to future MWC events to showcase further advances in the sector.

Speaking before the operation, Vodafone Spain head of network deployment and optimisation Julia Velasco said: “5G allows low latency but also a high-quality image [on screen] at high speed. Using network slicing we can dedicate the services to the e-health service independent of the rest [of the network].”

The operator is working on a number of other health-related projects in the city including a connected ambulance pilot. Technologies used in that trial enable detailed monitoring of patients before they reach the hospital with the data accessible by staff within the building before the ambulance arrives.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Featured Content

MWC19 Barcelona – Tuesday highlights

MWC19 Barcelona: Monday highlights

MWC19 – Daily Highlights – Sunday

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association