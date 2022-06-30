MWC slots into Las Vegas

Industry associations GSMA and CTIA detailed plans for MWC Las Vegas, the North American edition of the flagship mobile event which is scheduled to take place in the US city in September featuring speakers from AT&T, Red Hat, T-Mobile US and Verizon.

The event is set to feature the first keynote by Manon Brouillette in the role of EVP and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group. Other big-name speakers include AT&T CTO Jeremy Legg and chief marketing and growth officer Kellyn Smith Kenny.

MWC Las Vegas is scheduled to run from 28 September to 30 September at the Las Vegas Convention Centre.

GSMA Ltd. CEO John Hoffman stated MWC Las Vegas will “bring together the digital mobile ecosystem” in a newly-constructed wing of the venue.

During the event, the CTIA will host its Everything Policy track, which brings policymakers together with wireless industry stakeholders to discuss trends and developments in government and public strategy.

Registration starts today (30 June) with an early bird 50 per cent discount offer for gold pass tickets and free exhibition passes until 29 July.

More information on MWC Las Vegas 2022, including how to attend, exhibit, or sponsor is available here.