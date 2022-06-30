 MWC slots into Las Vegas - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

MWC slots into Las Vegas

30 JUN 2022

Industry associations GSMA and CTIA detailed plans for MWC Las Vegas, the North American edition of the flagship mobile event which is scheduled to take place in the US city in September featuring speakers from AT&T, Red Hat, T-Mobile US and Verizon.

The event is set to feature the first keynote by Manon Brouillette in the role of EVP and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group. Other big-name speakers include AT&T CTO Jeremy Legg and chief marketing and growth officer Kellyn Smith Kenny.

MWC Las Vegas is scheduled to run from 28 September to 30 September at the Las Vegas Convention Centre.

GSMA Ltd. CEO John Hoffman stated MWC Las Vegas will “bring together the digital mobile ecosystem” in a newly-constructed wing of the venue.

During the event, the CTIA will host its Everything Policy track, which brings policymakers together with wireless industry stakeholders to discuss trends and developments in government and public  strategy.

Registration starts today (30 June) with an early bird 50 per cent discount offer for gold pass tickets and free exhibition passes until 29 July.

More information on MWC Las Vegas 2022, including how to attend, exhibit, or sponsor is available here.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

El MWC se queda en Barcelona hasta 2030

MWC to stay in Barcelona through 2030

La GSMA concluye que la brecha de género crece en el ámbito digital
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association