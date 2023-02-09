MWC returns to Shanghai

Trade group GSMA unveiled plans to again hold its flagship Asia event in Shanghai after a two-year absence, with its partners in China cooperating to organise the show after the country reopened its borders and eliminated travel restrictions.

MWC Shanghai will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) from 28 June to 30 June.

In a statement, GSMA Ltd CEO John Hoffman stressed it would have been nearly impossible to bring back MWC Shanghai if not for “the determination and commitment of our host city Shanghai and our valued partners China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Huawei, ZTE and SNIEC”.

Shanghai executive vice mayor Wu Qing said the city “greatly values” the event and supports its continuing growth.

“The city of Shanghai welcomes global industry partners to gather in Shanghai and participate.”

Support

China Mobile chairman Yang Jie said MWC Shanghai is Asia’s leading event for next-generation technologies and a “critical platform to convene and advance the mobile industry”.

As an exhibitor and Diamond Partner, he said China Mobile is committed to enable and participate at the event.

China Telecom chairman Ke Ruiwen highlighted the event has been one of the bellwethers of global technological advancement by continuing to foster innovation, and promoting cooperation and collaboration. “China Telecom looks forward to exhibiting our latest products and services in infrastructure, technological innovation, industrial application and ecosystem cooperation.”

Liu Liehong, chairman of China Unicom, stated: “As the north star for the development of global mobile communication technologies, MWC Shanghai has become an important platform for international dialogue that convenes stakeholders from the global mobile industry to reach consensus, strengthen collaboration and seek mutual development.”

The GSMA’s head of greater China Sihan Bo Chen explained there is exceptional demand for a return to in-person convening and “none more so than for the dynamism and buzz generated by MWC Shanghai. There has never been a more pressing moment to come together to discuss trends, innovations and understandings”.

She added the event creates a “mix of inspiration and gathering of key decision-makers where we will see collaborations blossom, enabling new growth to emerge”.