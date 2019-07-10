 MVNO Ting drops T-Mobile for Verizon - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

MVNO Ting drops T-Mobile for Verizon

10 JUL 2019

US MVNO Ting Mobile severed an historic relationship with T-Mobile US and struck a new deal with Verizon, as part of a bid to skirt uncertainty and costs related to the former’s pending merger with Sprint.

Elliot Noss, CEO of Ting Mobile parent Tucows, said in a statement the shift will give the company access to “a much better network in Verizon, with better economics, better guarantees and a better strategic relationship” to improve the performance of its mobile business. He added it will also protect the company “to the greatest extent possible” from risks associated with the merger.

For several years, Ting Mobile partnered with both Sprint and T-Mobile, and in 2018 told Mobile World Live it believed it could successfully continue its relationships despite the merger. The comments made it an outlier, as several other MVNOs and rural operators expressed doubts about the deal.

However, Noss said merger-related uncertainties have been weighing on the company and recently escalated into financial challenges.

During an earnings call in May, Noss said Ting Mobile suffered its “worst quarter for carrier penalties ever” in calendar Q1, as costs associated with its operator partnerships jumped to over $1 million.

Ting Mobile’s contract with T-Mobile will end on 19 December, though the MVNO will have an additional year to transition its customers to another network. Noss said migration costs are expected to hit $3 million by the year-end and amount to up to $12 million in the coming years.

Though it dumped T-Mobile, Noss noted Ting Mobile will extend its contract with Sprint for an extra year, which he said will give the company time to see how the merger plays out before plotting its next move.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile hits back at merger lawsuit

Google slams false claims over US network plan

FCC grants Verizon permission to lock new devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Mobile Mix: Shanghai sings a song of 5G

MWC19 Shanghai: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association