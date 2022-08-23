 Musk subpoenas Dorsey in Twitter takeover lawsuit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Musk subpoenas Dorsey in Twitter takeover lawsuit

23 AUG 2022

Elon Musk called on Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey (pictured) to give evidence in an upcoming legal battle with the social media company over the billionaire’s decision to drop a $44 billion takeover bid.

A filing showed Musk’s legal team subpoenaed Dorsey to give evidence about spam accounts and bots operating on Twitter, and how such accounts impact the company’s business and operations.

Dorsey vacated the CEO position at Twitter in November 2021, long before Musk launched the aborted takeover bid for the company.

However, Dorsey did publicly back Musk to buy the company, tweeting the billionaire was the “singular solution” he trusted to take ownership.

As well as Dorsey, Musk’s legal team has subpoenaed Twitter’s former head of consumer product Kayvon Beykpour, and prior revenue and product lead Bruck Falck. Both were shown the door by Twitter in May.

Breaches
After having a $44 billion bid accepted by Twitter’s board in April, Musk pulled out of the deal in July, due to what he argued were multiple breaches of the purchase agreement.

At the heart of his grievances was the lack of information provided by Twitter on the number of spam accounts operating on the platform.

Twitter then launched a lawsuit in an attempt to make Musk honour the deal. The company argued the billionaire pulled out the deal because it no longer served his interests.

The trial is due to begin on 17 October.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Major investor dumped Twitter stock during Musk saga

El juicio de Twitter contra Musk, convocado para octubre

Twitter, Musk trial scheduled for October

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association