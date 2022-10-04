 Musk proposes buying Twitter at original price - report - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Musk proposes buying Twitter at original price – report

04 OCT 2022

Bloomberg reported Elon Musk is now willing to buy Twitter for his original offer of $54.20 per share in what could be an attempt to avoid a courtroom battle later this month.

Citing unidentified sources, Bloomberg stated Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter. US news site CNBC reported a deal could be in place by 7 October.

Twitter’s shares increased by about 18 per cent after Bloomberg reported Musk’s decision. The stock was halted after the report.

The trial is scheduled to start 17 October.

The Tesla CEO made his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter in April, but then attempted to walk away from the deal in July by claiming the social media company under-reported bots.

Twitter sued Musk to force him to complete the deal, which led to him counter suing the social media company.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Finger gives thumbs up to Musk Loop tech

Twitter shareholders approve Musk deal

Musk keen on iPhone connectivity deal

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Denmark gets digital

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association