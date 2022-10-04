Musk proposes buying Twitter at original price – report

Bloomberg reported Elon Musk is now willing to buy Twitter for his original offer of $54.20 per share in what could be an attempt to avoid a courtroom battle later this month.

Citing unidentified sources, Bloomberg stated Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter. US news site CNBC reported a deal could be in place by 7 October.

Twitter’s shares increased by about 18 per cent after Bloomberg reported Musk’s decision. The stock was halted after the report.

The trial is scheduled to start 17 October.

The Tesla CEO made his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter in April, but then attempted to walk away from the deal in July by claiming the social media company under-reported bots.

Twitter sued Musk to force him to complete the deal, which led to him counter suing the social media company.