 Musk teases operator deals, offers Starlink update
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona – What’s On
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWCB 21 News

Musk teases operator deals, offers Starlink update

29 JUN 2021

LIVE FROM MWC21 BARCELONA: SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk (pictured) portrayed his Starlink satellite broadband service as more cooperative than competitive with mobile operators, a fact highlighted by it having at least two deals in the works with big players the sector.

During a fireside chat with Mobile World Live’s Justin Springham at MWC21 Barcelona, Musk explained Starlink had a pair of “quite significant partnerships with major” operators and was “in discussions with a number” of others.

Musk noted there are two primary ways Starlink assists mobile operators. One is satellite backhaul, the other helping to meet rural connectivity requirements contained in 5G licences.

A key element in government approval of T-Mobile US’ acquisition of rival Sprint, for example, was a requirement for the merged business to extend 5G service to 90 per cent of rural areas.

Musk explained rural customers are usually the most difficult segment for an operator to serve, comprising 3 per cent to 5 per cent of the user base.

Throughout his conversation, Musk depicted Starlink as complementary to 5G networks. “You can think of Starlink as filling in the gaps between 5G and fibre and really getting to the parts of the world that are the hardest to reach”.

Progress
Musk explained Starlink had launched everywhere except the North and South poles, and he hopes to be serving 500,000 users within 12 months.

Starlink is currently in beta in 12 countries. Because the satellites are much closer to Earth than traditional GEO birds, users are experiencing fast, low-latency service, Musk said.

He said latency and jitter will be further minimised as Starlink delivers new gateways to its customers.

The primary goal for Starlink is “not to go bankrupt”, Musk joked, a reference to the fate of previous satellite broadband providers. He estimated his total investment could total $10 billion before the operation was cash flow positive, and could approach $30 billion as SpaceX continues to invest so as “not to be irrelevant”.

Musk also said Starlink spends roughly $1,000 on each user terminal, but sells them to consumers for $500, an imbalance his team is working to adjust with less expensive equipment.

Starlink is just one small part of SpaceX, which is now launching rockets with regularity and developing Starship, the most powerful rocket in history.

Musk told the audience Starship will be able to “deliver over 100 tonnes to the surface of the moon or Mars”, and humans will be able to build “a city on Mars”.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Orange claims cloud-native 5G SA European first

China operators underline network sharing savings

IBM CEO sees operators at openness crossroads
MWCB 21 News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association